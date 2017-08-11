Your Business 08/11/17

This chauffeur business shifted into a high gear and took off

August 13, 2017: Maurice Brewster’s love of vintage cars, especially luxury ones, had him buy an old Rolls Royce at a car show and persuade his wife Rhonda that they should start a company driving brides on their wedding day. However, when they found their Rolls stuck in park on weekdays, they had to change the car model as well as their business model, in order to become a multi-million dollar company. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

