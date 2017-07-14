Your Business 07/14/17

The sweet smell of scent marketing

July 16, 2017: When you’re trying to attract customers, have you ever thought about using a certain smell? Walking into a store or hotel lobby, you might get a whiff of some invisible marketing magic. It’s called scent marketing, and here’s why the battle for your nose has become so fierce. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

