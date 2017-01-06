Your Business 01/06/17

Small biz disruptor: Houzz

When Adi Tararko and her husband were going to remodel their home ten years ago, they were shocked by the lack of information available online. So, they created Houzz, an app where homeowners can look at over 12 million photos for design ideas and get connected to professionals who can do the work. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

