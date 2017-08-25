Your Business 08/25/17

Skip the buzzwords and build a business with a cause.

August 27, 2017: Angel investor Alicia Syrett, who is founder and CEO of Pantegrion Capital along with Ido Leffler, a serial entrepreneur, who’s founded successful consumer brands like Yoobi and Yes To, Inc. talk about why business owners should be authentic and avoid buzzwords when pitching to investors, and also how creating a business that makes a difference in the world will help to keep you inspired. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

