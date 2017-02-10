Your Business 02/10/17

Selling Your Company? What You Need To Know

Other than organizing your books, what else has to be in order before you can sell your company? Let’s ask the expert. Alexa von Tobel is the founder and CEO of LearnVest.com. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea fires test missile into sea, South Korea says
Did Flynn talk to Russia during Trump's campaign?
1 day 15 hours ago
Trump threatens to defund California
1 day 1 hour ago
First Trump-era ICE raids begin nationwide
1 day 15 hours ago
California dam in crisis raises alarm
1 day 15 hours ago
What options does Trump have on travel ban?
1 day 11 min ago
What is the GOP doing about health care?
Official: Russia eyes sending Snowden to U.S. as 'gift'
GOP feels pressure to counter Trump
Does Trump already dislike being president?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL