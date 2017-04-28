Your Business 04/28/17

SBA Chief Linda McMahon on celebrating National Small Business...

The nation’s top small businesses will be honored by the U.S. Small Business Administration this week in conjunction with National Small Business Week. We kick off the celebrations by speaking with Linda McMahon, the new head of the SBA. She tells us about the festivities and her hopes for entrepreneurs over the next four years. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

President Trump calls Kim Jong-un a "smart cookie"
5 hours 11 min ago
MaddowBlog: Asked about health care, Trump trips
3 hours 22 min ago
Trump invites Philippine pres. to WH despite human rights record
2 hours 44 min ago
Cruz: Take 'El Chapo' money to fund border wall
16 hours 29 min ago
Do Obama's speaking fees come at cost for democrats?
2 hours 49 min ago
Controversial Trump aide may leave White House
Rep. Schiff: "Day 101 looks a lot like Day 1"
Rep. Maxine Waters: Trump is a "pathological liar"
Holder: Trump admin pulling back on right to vote
NBC News: Trump team did vet Flynn, hired him anyway

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL