Your Business 09/08/17

Private autopsies have grown in popularity

October 26, 2008: The deceased must be protected and given a voice. Those are just two reasons why Vidal and Vicki Herrera got into the private autopsy business. They saw the importance of providing a service like this, which is how 1-800-AUTOPSY came to life. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

