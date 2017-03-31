Your Business 03/31/17

President Trump meets women small business owners

President Donald Trump says that supporting small businesses owned by women is a priority in his administration. In a meeting with female entrepreneurs from around the country, he pledged to help them overcome barriers. Shirley Perry, the owner of HydroTech, and Jessica Johnson-Cope, the owner of Johnson Security Bureau, tell us what was discussed. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

