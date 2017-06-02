Your Business 06/02/17

Premium ice cream made with dairy products and it’s lactose-free

June 4, 2017: Katy Flannery and Gwen Burlingame co-founders of Minus the Moo created a premium brand of ice cream made with dairy products and an enzyme to eliminate the lactose. Let’s find out if our panelists think this business is worth scooping up. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

7 dead, 48 wounded in London attack; Police kill 3 suspects
London restaurant worker describes knife-wielding man entering eatery
11 hours 17 min ago
Cell phone video captures reported gunfire at London market
11 hours 44 min ago
Will Elizabeth Warren run for president?
21 hours 47 min ago
Lawrence: Why Trump gave up 'leader of free world'
1 day 10 hours ago
Why did Jared Kushner meet with Russian banker?
Levine: Republicans controlled by fossil fuel industry
Warren: The only thing we've got is our voices
Pride Month against a troubling political backdrop
'March for Truth' protests draw thousands worldwide

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL