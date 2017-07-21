Your Business 07/21/17

Pillow talk: Letting go to help a company grow

July 23, 2017: People can run into all sorts of issues trying to expand their companies, but how many business owners are willing to take the blame for their own problems? A Pennsylvania business owner raised his hands and took responsibility for his actions. Even though it was painful to do, he accepted the fact that he was the biggest obstacle to growth. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Inside the White House communications shakeup
Scaramucci wasn't always on the Trump train
22 hours 5 min ago
Bipartisan Russia sanctions clear tough hurdle
19 hours 37 min ago
How far can Trump take his pardon power?
1 day 11 hours ago
Trump says Spicer's 'future is bright!'
1 day 9 hours ago
Farms hit by migrant labor crunch
Rep. Lieu: 'Kushner lied,' should be investigated
Can Trump sabotage the Russia probe?
Kushner revises financial disclosure after omissions
WaPo: Sessions discussed Trump campaign with Russian ambassador

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL