Your Business 08/04/17

Making your business more inclusive

August 6, 2017: We hear a lot about the importance of diversity at work, but are you doing enough to make sure that your business is as inclusive as possible? Bonnie St. John is the first African-American to win medals in downhill skiing at the 1984 Paralympics, and she’s also the CEO of the Blue Circle Leadership Institute. Bonnie has these tips for managing your team. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

