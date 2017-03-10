Your Business 03/10/17

Lonely Planet overhauls its business to attract modern day...

For more than four decades Lonely Planet guidebooks have been the go to source of information for globetrotters and casual vacationers alike. With the rise of travel apps and websites, the company was in jeopardy of being left in the dust. We visited the company’s headquarters in Franklin, TN to find out what CEO Daniel Houghton did when he took the reins. He made crucial decisions to save the dying brand and once again make it a contender in the travel industry. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

