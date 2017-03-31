Launching the company Little Passports with very little cash

Securing venture capital seemed like the only way to go for the founders of a monthly subscription company for kids called Little Passports. These best friends thought their idea had legs. They would send a suitcase, passport, stickers and world maps to inspire kids to learn more about the world around them. But the duo, formerly of Ebay, found that raising capital wasn’t as easy as they’d imagined. Instead of caving to criticism, they pushed harder. Find out how they got their company off the ground with next to nothing in cash or resources.

