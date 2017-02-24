Your Business 02/24/17

Kickstarter is disrupting the way funders connect with...

Kickstarter is a company that’s taken off since its start in 2009. It’s raised nearly $3 billion in pledges for products and creative projects. Kickstarter Co-founder & CEO Yancey Strickler tell us how they became the pre-eminent crowdfunding platform. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

