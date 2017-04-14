Your Business 04/14/17

Key interview questions for hiring freelancers

There are plenty of jobs that you can hire freelancers to do if you don’t have the budget to hire more staff. The trick is figuring out what to ask when interviewing so that you hire the right candidate for the job. David Lewis, the President & CEO of OperationsInc provides four important questions to raise when interviewing potential freelancers. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea missile launch fails ‘almost immediately’: U.S. Military
Will Trump start World War III via North Korea?
22 hours 37 min ago
Rep. Waters: I think Trump is going down
22 hours 21 min ago
Trump is putting millions at risk with North Korea brinkmanship
1 day 11 hours ago
Rep. Lieu: Jared Kushner should lose security clearance
21 hours 37 min ago
Trump considers military action after domestic losses
Are 'Democrats' taking over the White House?
Judge holds up Arkansas execution spree
Why are Trump supporters still on the train?
North Korea says it's "ready for war" — Is the U.S.?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL