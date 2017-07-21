Your Business 07/21/17

Jon Taffer with ways to improve sluggish sales

July 23, 2017: It can be easy for entrepreneurs to ignore the sales process when numbers are good. When they’re bad, there’s a tendency to make bad decisions. Jon Taffer, the host of “Bar Rescue,” shares ways to keep your sales in check and make sure the cash keeps coming in. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

