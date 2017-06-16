Your Business 06/16/17

How you can land a government contract

June 18, 2017: The U.S. Government is the largest consumer of products and services in the world. So, if you’re looking for a new client, don’t forget about it. Landing those contracts isn’t easy. Danielle Gosthe, the managing director of Red Carrot, tells us how she sold the government on working with her company and how it’s now her biggest customer. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Who's vindicated in the Cosby mistrial?
19 hours 29 min ago
Georgia's special election is in its final stretch
18 hours 15 min ago
Hung jury: Bill Cosby sexual assault trial ends in mistrial
Why key Trump players are lawyering up
22 hours 40 min ago
Lawrence: Trump's tweets are destroying his presidency
1 day 10 hours ago
Trump assembles odd mix of defense lawyers
CIA Dir. Pompeo ducks query from Senate committee
Are world leaders trolling Donald Trump?
Feinstein: Trump doesn't seem to think law applies to him
Trump confirms FBI probe, blames 'man who told me to fire' Comey

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL