Your Business 09/15/17

How to hire a public relations team

September 17, 2017: Hiring a public relations firm is one way to introduce your brand to customers you may not have connected with before. Jodie Snyder Morel, the co-founder and co-CEO of DANNIJO, and Andrew Perlman, the CEO of Form Holdings, tell us what it’s like to partner with a PR firm and how you can successfully manage an effective relationship. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

