Your Business 07/14/17

How to get the most out of social influencers

July 16, 2017: Social influencers can wield quite a bit of power as they cash in on their legions of followers. Deva Dalporto’s hilarious viral videos have gotten more than 100 million views. She shares some best practices of working with influencers and how to maximize your working relationship. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

