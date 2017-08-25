Your Business 08/25/17

How this egg shaped lip balm disrupted the lip care industry

August 27, 2017: From a Miley Cyrus music video to a Kim Kardashian instagram post, the iconic egg shaped lip balms from the company called EOS has been getting fantastic lip service and outselling brands like Chapstick and Blistex. EOS co-founders Jonathan Teller & Sanjiv Mehra talk about how they applied patience and how that’s helped them break into this seemingly saturated market, attract highly sought after millennial customers and to get women worldwide to give them their kiss of approval. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

