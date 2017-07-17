Your Business 07/17/17

How Tattly made temporary tattoos trendy again

July 18, 2017: Tina Roth Eisenberg was fed up with the ugly temporary tattoos her daughter would bring home from birthday parties. So the Brooklyn-based graphic designer decided to do something about it. She launched Tattly and her artist-designed line of temporary tattoos have become a hit with all ages. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump numbers plummet in new polls
5 hours 42 min ago
Joe: GOP following Trump over ideological cliff
4 hours 31 min ago
New revelations come to light in Trump Jr. meeting
5 hours 29 min ago
Did Trump Jr. violate federal law in Russian lawyer meeting?
1 day 1 hour ago
Top Dem: Trump Jr. meeting brings Russia probe to "new level"
Poll: 50% approve of Trump in counties that fueled his win
McConnell delays health vote as McCain recovers from surgery
Trump lawyer: Distancing president from Trump Jr. meeting?
Senate health care bill lacks support from governors
What Russia’s oligarchs may want from the U.S.

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL