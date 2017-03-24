Your Business 03/24/17

How do you motivate your millennial hires?

Once you’ve identified and hired millennial talent, what are some ways to keep them inspired at the office? Let’s ask the expert. Chelsea Krost is a millennial marketing expert. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Health care fallout leads to GOP infighting
8 hours 30 min ago
Was Trump tweet criticism of Ryan?
7 hours 28 min ago
Mulvaney: Washington "more broken" than Trump thought
Mayor speaks out about outcry over #MissingDCGirls
6 hours 38 min ago
Lawrence: Trump's presidency is effectively over
1 day 20 hours ago
Why Manafort's ties to Russia could be trouble for Trump
Inside the mind of Donald Trump
Maddow: Trump is in dire period of turmoil and scandal
Ivanka's new West Wing office raises ethics questions
How will Republicans overcome health care defeat?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL