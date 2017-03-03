Your Business 03/03/17

How do small businesses survive being paid later?

Many small and medium-sized vendors have complained that since the recession of 2008 they’ve been forced to accept extended terms of payment from what was once the industry standard of 30 days to 60, 90, 120 days or more. At the same time, these companies are not able to extend their own terms of payment for labor, rent, supplies, shipping, marketing, etc. We speak with two small business owners who are tired of these strong-armed tactics. They tell us about cash flow problems and the challenges they face handling their day to day expenses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

