Your Business 04/26/17

How a Quilt Company Saved a Missouri Town

This is the inspiring story of a family business that rebuilt the economy in the rural town of Hamilton, MO. Jenny Doan, the matriarch of the family, is a rock star in the quilting community. Her cheeky YouTube tutorials have millions of views and have put Hamilton on the map. The town has transformed from a main street of empty storefronts to a place where tourists come to eat, shop and learn about the craft of quilting. Now the company is the biggest employer in town and the whole county. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Treasury Sec. unveils 'massive' tax breaks for businesses
Econ chief explains Trump's 'simplified' tax code
Freedom Caucus now supports revised health bill
6 hours 17 min ago
Maddow: Russians behind Flynn's foreign payments
22 hours 17 min ago
McCain: China needs to help U.S. restrain N. Korea
7 hours 13 min ago
Joe: Trump had correct response to federal judge's ruling
Here's what you should do during a nuclear attack
Panetta: Conflict with N. Korea could lead to nuclear war
Matthews on Ivanka’s WH role: 'It's un-American'
House Oversight may subpoena White House

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL