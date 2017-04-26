How a Quilt Company Saved a Missouri Town

This is the inspiring story of a family business that rebuilt the economy in the rural town of Hamilton, MO. Jenny Doan, the matriarch of the family, is a rock star in the quilting community. Her cheeky YouTube tutorials have millions of views and have put Hamilton on the map. The town has transformed from a main street of empty storefronts to a place where tourists come to eat, shop and learn about the craft of quilting. Now the company is the biggest employer in town and the whole county.

