Your Business 08/11/17

Giggly Goggles help kids see better underwater.

August 13, 2017: Daphne Kaufer, founder and designer of Giggly Goggles, says that traditional goggles are uncomfortable. They pull your hair and have a tendency to leak. So she created soft goggles for active kids. Giggly Goggles feature whimsical designs and textured rubber for great traction so they stay in place. Let’s find out if our panelists think this business can make a big splash. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

