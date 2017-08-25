Your Business 08/25/17

Five tips to help you avoid business travel headaches.

August 27, 2017: If you ask most people who frequently travel for business, they’ll tell you it can be challenging at times. Between flight delays and airlines cutting back on some services, it makes sense to strategize your travel plans better. Here are 5 smart tips to help improve your business travel life easier. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

As world watches Harvey, Trump pardons Arpaio, bans trans troops
1 day 1 hour ago
Mueller seeks grad jury testimony from Manafort associates
FEMA Chief: Harvey damage 'is just the beginning'
20 hours 38 min ago
Trump signs memo banning transgender troops
'No one is above the law': McCain reacts to Arpaio pardon
1 day 11 hours ago
Gorka resigns as terrorism adviser to Trump
Can data make America's bail system more fair?
With a pen, Trump sends message to Mueller
Rep. Gallego: 'Trump is a racist ... pardoning another racist'
Historian: Trump flouting pardon intended for 'healing'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL