Your Business 08/11/17

Favorite businesses that we profiled over the past 11 years

August 13, 2017: As we celebrate the start of our 12th season on MSNBC’s “Your Business,” here's a look at some of the amazing success stories we’ve featured over the years. When we first met these entrepreneurs they were small and now their businesses have become household names. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

At Least One Killed After Car Strikes Crowd in Charlottesville
Trump: Hate and division must stop now
Fmr. Breitbart consultant blames Trump & Bannon for racism
20 hours 3 min ago
Video captures moment car plows into protesters
Conservative calls for Trump to denounce white nationalists
15 hours 6 min ago
Pastor pulled to safety at Charlottesville alt-right march
Richard Painter: ‘This is the face of Fascism in the U.S.’
'Vile Bigotry': Trump, politicians condemn Virginia rally
Trump to Guam: 'We're with you 1000%'
White nationalist rally turns violent in Charlottesville

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL