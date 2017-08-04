Your Business 08/04/17

Fans are going bananas for baseball

August 6. 2017: What do you get when you combine a baseball game with the circus? You get the Savannah Bananas. It’s a minor league baseball team with an owner breaking all of the rules. He’s changing the lengthy game into a show that can’t be missed. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McMaster: Russia has created a dangerous situation
1 day 36 min ago
Congress leaves town exhausted and unsuccessful
Stock market gains only benefit some Americans
1 day 17 hours ago
Is Trump's base having doubts?
20 hours 3 min ago
What is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau?
1 day 17 hours ago
Report: Mueller seeks WH docs on Flynn
GOP inactivity could mean disaster for Trump
Can Trump take credit for economic growth?
Trump supporters call Russia story a hoax
Trump admin announces crackdown on leaks

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL