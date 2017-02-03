Your Business 02/03/17

Executive orders and their impact on small business

How will President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration and regulations affect your small business? Democratic California Congresswoman Judy Chu, who serves on the House Small Business Committee, tells us about the potential impact on entrepreneurs. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

