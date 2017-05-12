Your Business 05/12/17

Elevator pitch: Plum Print

May 14, 2017: Carolyn Lanzetta had more arts and crafts from her children than she could manage. With nowhere to save these keepsakes, she created Plum Print. Let’s find out if our panelists like the picture that Carolyn has painted for them. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

