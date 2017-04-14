Your Business 04/14/17

Elevator Pitch: GoGo™ Gift Bag

If you’re like most gift givers, you probably run around the house looking for a gift bag and the tissue paper to put in it. Our elevator pitcher Erin Borges the creator of GoGo™ Gift Bag has the solution. Her decorative gift bags come with built-in color coordinated tissue paper to help you save time and to make every present you give look styled. Let’s find out if our panelists get wrapped up in this pretty packaging idea. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

