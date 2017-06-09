Your Business 06/09/17

Dorie Clark says business leaders should focus on two top goals

June 11, 2017: Marketing expert Dorie Clark says most business owners do annual strategy plans or New Year’s resolutions, but that’s not often enough. She explains the importance of creating two top goals and revisiting them every 4-6 months. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

