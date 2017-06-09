Detroit’s Ellis Island Tea gets ready for national success

June 11, 2017: We travel back to Detroit with a team of industry experts for an updated installment of our small business makeover at Ellis Island Tea. With a great product and strong business instincts, 29-yr old founder Nailah Ellis-Brown wants to get her bottled tea into the national market. Find out what marketing, packaging and distribution advice she’s given to get to the next level of being a successful retailer.

