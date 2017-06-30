Your Business 06/30/17

Dealing with toxic employees

July 2, 2017: A bad attitude in the workplace can be contagious. So, what can you do about it? Cindy Whitehead, the founder and CEO of The Pink Ceiling, and Samantha Skey, the founder and CEO of SheKnows Media, talk about ways you can oversee a toxic employee so that his or her attitude doesn’t spread. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

What would happen if health care is repealed and delayed?
21 hours 47 min ago
Here’s how the wealthy gain from GOP health care bill
McConnell to stick with repeal and replace plan
Patriotism in the time of Trump
22 hours 47 min ago
Who is Trump personal attorney Jay Sekulow?
21 hours 28 min ago
Jill Stein reflects on Russia and the 2016 election
Rep. Dingell: "Raw panic" if Obamacare repealed
Politicians and actors unite to read from Constitution
Maddow: Trump behavior hurts the presidency, but he doesn't care
WSJ: Activist seeking hacked Clinton emails cited Trump aides

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL