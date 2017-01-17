Your Business 01/17/17

Crossfit creator: Success breeds haters

Fitness phenomenon Crossfit has a cult-like following with more than 13,000 affiliated gyms around the world. Started by Greg Glassman in 2000, this colorful founder talks about never backing away from a fight and why bodies are his brand in this Learning from the Pros. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

