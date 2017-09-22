Your Business 09/22/17

Create an effective email marketing campaign

September 24, 2017: Social media hasn’t killed off email marketing. It’s actually had the opposite effect. Pushing out messages to customer inboxes tends to drive more leads. Maria Semple, the founder of The Prospect Finder, tells us how email marketing can work for you. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

