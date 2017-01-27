Your Business 01/27/17

Competitors are losing sleep over the success Casper

The mattress company Casper seems to have come out of nowhere and suddenly be everywhere. The brand has disrupted the mattress industry with its one size fits all products. We met Casper CEO Philip Krim to find out how the company has made a name for itself on social media and why he says their work is never done. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Priebus: Immigration ban ‘doesn’t include’ green card holders
Judge grants temporary stay in Trump refugee order
Is Trump's refugee ban legal?
1 day 7 hours ago
States propose bills to penalize protesters
1 day 3 hours ago
Trump forces State Dept. senior staff to resign
1 day 5 hours ago
What to know about DAPL under Trump
Maddow: Trump refugee ban ignores Holocaust lessons
Trump calls for 'extreme vetting,' expanding military
Will Mexicans boycott U.S. products?
Here's what happened in Trump's first week

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL