Your Business 06/02/17

City Winery a chain of restaurants featuring wine & live music

June 4, 2017: This $50 million dining business started as an urban winery with innovations like wine on tap. Now City Winery has a state of the art live music venue and hosts private events. Founder, Michael Dorf balanced multiple revenue streams and duplicated his business in five cities. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

