Chet Pipkin, the founder of Belkin, on his company's growth

August 20, 2017: Belkin is a giant in the tech industry, and for the past three decades, Chet Pipkin has been running the show. He started the company in his parents’ garage with little knowledge about hardware or software. In the exploding world of PC’s, he knew customers would need his products. Here is Chet’s advice for business growth in this Learning from the Pros

