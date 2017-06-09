Your Business 06/09/17

Carol Roth says don’t let ego get in the way of doing business

June 11, 2017: Business strategist Carol Roth talks about the importance of focusing all business endeavors on ROI, meaning return on investment and not on ROE, meaning return on ego. She says gathering “likes” on Social Media can boost your ego but instead you should focus on making connections that will have a direct impact on your business. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

