Your Business 06/02/17

Brian S. Cohen says identify fears in order to grow your business

June 4, 2017: Brian S. Cohen, the chairman of New York Angels, explains why it is important that you and your team discuss all fears you have about business growth early so you can come up with the business solutions fast. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

