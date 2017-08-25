Beauty products to improve your skin while making a difference.

August 27, 2017: Rahama Wright is the creator of Shea Yeleen, a high-quality all natural shea butter body care product line. She says her soaps, lip balms, creams and scrubs help to nourish your skin with therapeutic benefits. After spending two years in the Peace Corps, Rahama decided to create a social impact company that manufactures high quality shea butter products ethically sourced from women’s cooperatives in Northern Ghana. Let’s find out if her pitch was smooth enough to win over our panelists.

