Your Business 07/21/17

Attracting local customers through SEO

July 23, 2017: All kinds of customers can find you through SEO, but how can you specifically target local clients via search engines? Let’s ask the expert. Peter Shankman is the founder of Shankminds Breakthrough. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Inside the White House communications shakeup
Scaramucci wasn't always on the Trump train
22 hours 8 min ago
Bipartisan Russia sanctions clear tough hurdle
19 hours 40 min ago
How far can Trump take his pardon power?
1 day 11 hours ago
Trump says Spicer's 'future is bright!'
1 day 9 hours ago
Farms hit by migrant labor crunch
Rep. Lieu: 'Kushner lied,' should be investigated
Can Trump sabotage the Russia probe?
Kushner revises financial disclosure after omissions
WaPo: Sessions discussed Trump campaign with Russian ambassador

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL