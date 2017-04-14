Your Business 04/14/17

A pet-lovers business that’s stuffed with success

These entrepreneurs had a rocky start with an outside agency that failed to deliver a workable website. Now with a network of loyal staffers and freelancers, business is booming. We sat down with the owners of Cuddle Clones, a successful ecommerce business based Louisville, Kentucky that makes uncanny stuffed animal replicas of their customer’s beloved pets. Co-Founders Jennifer and Adam say they’ve shipped out more than 20,000 fury look-a-likes to customers around the world. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea missile launch fails ‘almost immediately’: U.S. Military
Will Trump start World War III via North Korea?
22 hours 41 min ago
Rep. Waters: I think Trump is going down
22 hours 25 min ago
Trump is putting millions at risk with North Korea brinkmanship
1 day 11 hours ago
Rep. Lieu: Jared Kushner should lose security clearance
21 hours 41 min ago
Trump considers military action after domestic losses
Are 'Democrats' taking over the White House?
Judge holds up Arkansas execution spree
Why are Trump supporters still on the train?
North Korea says it's "ready for war" — Is the U.S.?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL