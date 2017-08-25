A motorcycle business looks to go full throttle in the U.S.

August 27, 2017: When the owners of this retro motorcycle company in Cleveland, exhausted all possibilities of making their motorbikes a reality in the U.S., they tapped into an Asian market that adores American culture and lifestyle. With no hesitation, China helped to kick start the manufacturing and sales of their lightweight, inexpensive product. Now after almost ten years of trying, Scott Colosimo’s Cleveland Cyclewerks is getting more local partners rev’d up about manufacturing back home.

