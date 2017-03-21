Your Business 03/21/17

A former party promoter is saving the world from dirty water

More than 600 million people around the world don't have access to clean water. A former New York party promoter decided he would tackle this crisis by working with local experts and community members to identify potential solutions. Founder Scott Harrison tells us how he turned Charity:Water from an idea into a fast growing organization. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

