Your Business 01/27/17

5 ways to connect with digital customers

You job doesn’t end after your customer makes a purchase. If you want your company to grow, you need to continue to engage with clients to keep them coming back. Here are five ways you can improve your digital relationships from SmallBizTrends.com. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Priebus: Immigration ban ‘doesn’t include’ green card holders
Judge grants temporary stay in Trump refugee order
Is Trump's refugee ban legal?
1 day 7 hours ago
States propose bills to penalize protesters
1 day 3 hours ago
Trump forces State Dept. senior staff to resign
1 day 4 hours ago
What to know about DAPL under Trump
Maddow: Trump refugee ban ignores Holocaust lessons
Trump calls for 'extreme vetting,' expanding military
Will Mexicans boycott U.S. products?
Here's what happened in Trump's first week

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL