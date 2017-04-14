5 tools to help freelancers work smarter not harder

If you want to easily manage your own hours, keep track of your own profits and successfully chart your own way as a freelancer, there are apps and sites out there that can help you manage your gigs. Here are 5 handy tech tools to help you navigate the challenges of freelancing from Forbes. Many of these tools will help you streamline ton of tasks right from your mobile devices, so you can stay on the go and get ahead of the game!

Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}