Your Business 06/09/17

5 tips to help you create an awesome personal brand

June 11, 2017: Your personal brand can help your business gain a competitive advantage. So as a business leader your brand should reflect your values and include the professional goals of your business. Dorie Clark, shares five effective methods that you can use to create and improve your personal brand. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Tracking President Trump's visits to Trump properties
Who decides the cost of prescription drugs?
1 day 16 hours ago
Ruhle: Trump's trillion dollar infrastructure plan not enough
1 day 16 hours ago
Ellison: Trump is 'chief cheerleader' of intolerance
22 hours 23 min ago
How close is Trump to obstruction charges?
22 hours 9 min ago
Fmr. prosecutor: This is 'worse than Watergate'
Sen. Franken: Trump has 'devalued the presidency'
Sessions scheduled for Tuesday testimony
Trump lawyer bullying Comey could backfire
Is Trump showing enough concern about Russia?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL