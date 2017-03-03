Your Business 03/03/17

4 ways to successfully franchise your business

If you’re thinking about franchising, you need to think about what it really involves. Not only are going to have to get new customers, you need to recruit franchisees as well. Tariq Farid, the founder and CEO of Edible Arrangements, tells us what it’s like to make the transition to the franchise model. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Former DNI chief: 'I can deny' wiretap of Trump Tower
Obama spokesman disputes Trump's wiretapping claim
23 hours 18 min ago
Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping during campaign
1 day 4 hours ago
Could Russia be after something?
1 day 46 min ago
No, presidents can't order wiretaps
1 day 2 hours ago
Lawrence: Sessions is making himself look guilty
Are Trump's tweets a deflection from Russia probe?
Exclusive: Trump admin. plans expanded family immigrant detention
Inside Pence’s private email use as governor
Sessions to amend Senate confirmation testimony

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL